Austin Cindric Captures First Top Five at Dover

Tweet Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 19 LTi Printing Ford for Brad Keselowski Racing was looking for his first career win of the season. However, a few challenges would be thrown the team’s way during Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International at Dover International Speedway.

Cindric started the race in the fourth position. He would lose a few spots on the initial start and that would eventually cost him playoff points in the first stage. Cindric ended up finishing 11th in Stage 1. With a solid pit stop by the pit crew, Cindric restarted in the fourth position in Stage 2.

After a somewhat disappointing Stage 1, Cindric made up for it by finishing fifth in the second segment, giving him six playoff points. Cindric would remain there for the rest of the race and wound up finishing in the top five. It was his first career top five finish and his second top 10 of his rookie season.

Cindric was please with his top five run, saying, “Well I leave that up to Doug Randolph (crew chief), for good reason. I was really lucky to be out there contending for a win on the lead lap. I got a bit tough restart there. I had guys all over my door and I think we were tight firing off, tighter than we thought we were going to be. There’s a reason they call it the “Monster Mile.”

“I’m definitely worn out and it was a whole lot of fun and I hope I can come back here and have another good run.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **