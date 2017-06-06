CHASTAIN 21st AT DOVER

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Protect Your Melon Buckle Up DE Chevrolet 4

Dover International Speedway review

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Started: 20

Finished: 21

DOVER, Del. – Ross Chastain finished 21st in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Chastain started 20th and pushed into the second 10 before coming home in 21st.

He gained a spot in the Xfinity driver points to 19th.

“We had a good car, but we couldn’t stay up front,” said Chastain, who drove the Protect Your Melon Buckle Up DE Chevrolet. “It’s a tough track to get a good handle on. We got in some good laps, though, and learned a lot for the next time around.”

Cup Series invader Kyle Larson won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series moves on to Pocono Raceway for a June 10 race.

