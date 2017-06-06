SMITHLEY 27th AT DIS

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Heroes Haven Chevrolet 0

Dover International Speedway review

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Started: 33

Finished: 27

DOVER, Del. – A track-bar problem left Garrett Smithley with a 27th-place finish in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Smithley parked the Heroes Haven Chevrolet after completing 176 of the race’s 200 laps.

“We were moving up through the pack but couldn’t get to the finish,” Smithley said. “Had a pretty strong car and ran with some of the faster cars. We’ll move on from here and look for a better result at Pocono.”

Smithley gained a spot in driver points to 20th.

Kyle Larson won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series next races at Pocono Raceway June 10.

