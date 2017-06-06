RHODES PARKS WITH ENGINE TROUBLE

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source Chevrolet 01

Dover International Speedway review

OneMain Financial 200

Saturday, June 3

Started: 30

Finished: 37

DOVER, Del. – A sour engine left Harrison Rhodes with a 37th-place finish in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Rhodes parked his Meding’s Seafood/Iron Source Chevrolet after completing 91 of the race’s 200 laps.

He remained 22nd in Xfinity Series driver points.

“We’ll move on from here,” Rhodes said. “These things happen. We wanted to get to the finish, but we got in a good run.”

Kyle Larson won the race, and Elliott Sadler remained in the point lead.

Pocono Raceway will host the next Xfinity race June 10.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **