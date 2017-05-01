Chad Finchum Makes Most of NASCAR XFINITY Series Debut at Dover

OneMain Financial 200 Results:

1. Kyle Larson

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Cole Custer

5. Ryan Reed

34. Chad Finchum, No. 40, Overstock Mercantile Camaro

There are many times in professional motorsports when a result doesn’t tell the full story of what was accomplished in the journey. For Chad Finchum and the No. 40 Overstock Mercantile team, Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway was a successful trip that will lead to much better performances in the near future.

Finchum, in partnership with Team McClure Inc. and MBM Motorsports, made his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut at the very difficult one-mile, high-banked, Dover track. A broken oil pump ended the young Finchum’s day after completing 105 laps. But, the knowledge earned was invaluable.

Saturday started with qualifying after two practice session on Friday.

“Friday was really just getting used to the car and learning the horsepower and the differences of the other cars that I’ve raced here,” said Finchum. “The car felt good and I felt good going into qualifying.”

Finchum, a winner at the Bristol (Va.) Motor Speedway in the NASCAR K&N Pro East Series, had a smooth qualifying session and qualified 31st.

“Yeah, everything went pretty smooth and as planned,” commented Finchum, “The car kicked out loose one time in qualifying, but I gathered it up, and that was fun. We just needed a starting spot and not doing anything to hurt the car.”

The goal for the 200-lap feature was to complete all the laps, gain experience and impress NASCAR to gain approval for the larger ovals later this season.

“Yeah, we weren’t looking to win our first race, but I was looking to finish with a good result,” continued Finchum. “Today was the first building block for the future at the highest levels of NASCAR. This is a very tough sport, so it’s important we take the right steps at the right pace.”

During the race, Finchum more than accomplished his goal. He avoided seven of the races 10 cautions in the first 100 laps. He raced alongside the leaders and passed the cars he was faster than- difficult to do at Dover.

“This is a very fast track and there isn’t a ton of room out there,” said Finchum. “We were very respectful to the leaders, but the cautions also helped us move up during the race. We were gaining spots, but not getting in the way or wrecking.”

Finchum made a point of being smooth and it paid off. Many drivers, with more experience, and teams, with more budget, had problems and wrecked. Finchum never brought out a yellow or caused any issues.

“Really, as we got past halfway, we were in a position and had confidence to start passing three or four more cars in front of us. I was getting ready to get back on the Lead Lap and that was going to change our finish by a lot.”

But, just past halfway, the car started to lose power and Finchum could smell oil. He was forced to the garage where a broken oil pump ended his race early. The result was 34th, but the day was a beginning of better things to come for Finchum, Team McClure, Inc. and everyone involved.

“I really have so many people to thank,” said a humble Finchum, “My parents, friends, Team McClure, MBM Motorsports, Overstock Mercantile and everyone who supports me and my career. We really wanted to finish the race, but things happen. Today was a start and I feel like we accomplished a lot.

“The things we needed to do, we did. Some cars are bent up and ours isn’t. We had a part break and that happens in racing. We’re a part of a Cinderella story here. We need some financial help, so people can contact Team McClure to chat about helping us, because I think we can do some really good things in the future. I’m looking forward my next race in the XFINITY Series.”

