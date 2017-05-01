Broken Axle Again Hampers Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team; Blaney Finishes 32nd at Monster Mile, Still 13th in Driver Standings

broken axle thwarted a potential Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team top-10 finish for the second consecutive week in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Before that, driver Ryan Blaney scored points in the first two stages of the race and he remains 13th in the driver standings.

DOVER, Del., June 4, 2017 – A broken axle thwarted a potential Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team top-10 finish for the second consecutive week in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

After scoring stage points in the first two segments of the AAA 400 Drive for Autism on the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway, driver Ryan Blaney once again limped to the garage to fix a broken axle. Unlike last week at Charlotte, the Wood Brothers’ wheelman had to go back for additional repairs and ended up several laps down and in 35th place.

Blaney ended up in 32nd position by the time winner Jimmie Johnson took the checkered flag.

“To have the same problem bite us two weeks in a row is as improbable as it is disappointing,” Blaney said. “On the plus side, we were definitely a top-10 car and showed it in the first two segments.”

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion started the race 15th on the grid and worked its way into the top 10 by lap 77. Blaney guided the Wood Brothers’ famous No. 21 to a seventh-place finish in Stage 1 and grabbed four additional championship points.

Blaney remained solidly in the top 10 throughout Stage 2, even getting as far up the field as second place before finishing the segment in eighth and collecting three more stage points.

Thanks to the extra stage points, Blaney remains in 13th place in the driver standings, 225 points behind leader Martin Truex, Jr.

The next stop on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit is Pocono Raceway for the Axalta Presents the Pocono 400 on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. on FS1.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 118 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **