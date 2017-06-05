Wallace to Transition from Roush Fenway Racing; Make Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Debut in Iconic Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Ford

CONCORD, N.C. (June 5, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Bubba Wallace will transition from its No. 6 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ford Mustang to the iconic No. 43 Ford Fusion of Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) where the 23-year-old will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Pocono Raceway.

“We are very proud of Bubba and his development at Roush Fenway Racing,” said team president Steve Newmark. “We believe that Bubba has tremendous potential and will continue to excel in NASCAR’s top series. He has been a great representative of our organization both on and off the track and we’ve enjoyed being part of his growth as a driver. Our entire team is excited to see him take the next step in his career and make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 43.

“The transition shows the strong collaboration we currently have in the Ford stable,” added Newmark. “We believe this will be a great opportunity for both Bubba and RPM, and will continue to strengthen the overall Ford program.”

With Wallace’s focus on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Roush Fenway Racing will suspend efforts on the No. 6 NXS team after this weekend’s event in Pocono. Roush Fenway and Wallace will continue to evaluate additional potential opportunities for Wallace to run in NXS races. Wallace has driven for Roush Fenway in the NXS for the past two and a half seasons, scoring a career-high finish of second at Dover last spring.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **