GMS Racing NCWTS Texas Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

17 starts, 3 wins, 8 top-fives, 13 top-10s, 3 poles

Additional Info

– Sauter will run GMS chassis no. 029, the same chassis he earned the pole with in last year’s spring race at Texas Motor Speedway. It was also used at Kansas Speedway this year (finish: 2nd) and a total of four times in 2016 (Texas-1, Kentucky, Pocono, Michigan) earning 2 top-five and 4 top-10 finishes.

– Sauter earned his first win of the season last weekend at Dover International Speedway. It was also his first career win at the concrete track dubbed “The Monster Mile.”

– Sauter leads the driver championship point standings by 52 points over Christopher Bell.

Quote

“Texas has been a great race track for me. Joe and I have won there three times. I love that racetrack, and love that part of the country. Obviously it’s not the same Texas that it was, so I think we all have a little scratching our heads to do this week on what to anticipate and what we need to look for when we get there. I’ve been to tracks where they’ve reconfigured them and repaved them, but they still for whatever reason had the same tendencies they had in the past and that’s kind of what I’m hoping Texas has this time. We’ve got a great truck we’re taking, a lot of success with this Chevrolet, and I’ve got a lot of confidence. Not just Texas, but with St. Louis and Iowa coming up, I look forward to this part of the schedule for sure. We’ve just got to hit it hard, we’ve got to keep pushing to be good down the stretch like we were last year.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

Justin Haley will make his first start at Texas Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis no. 116 which he raced to his first top-10 finish of the season at Kansas Speedway.

– The 18-year-old earned his second top-10 finish this past weekend at Dover International Speedway (start: 21st, finish: 8th).

– After completing his fourth race of the season, Haley’s two top-10 finishes have him sitting 16th in the driver championship point standings.

Quote

“The emphasis for the 24 team this weekend is to continue learning. As a group, we’re two races behind everyone else. I’m still learning how Kevin (Bellicourt, crew chief) and the guys work and they’re still getting an understanding of how I like things. Dover was a tough day, but we were able to get a good finish out of it and that definitely adds a little momentum to what we’re doing. But with that, we want to do things the right way, so we’ll take our time figuring out the next steps in the progression. The top-fives and wins will come when they’re supposed to, we just need to stay out of trouble and focus on growing as a team.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Kiklos Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Texas this weekend.

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.101 this weekend. Kaz raced this chassis earlier this season at Kansas where he qualified sixth and finished eighth. Chase Elliott also used this chassis in Atlanta, qualifying ninth and racing to a fifth-place finish.

– After a runner-up finish at Dover, Kaz is currently eighth in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I’ve never been on a resurfaced track, but from what I’ve seen it looks really edgy out there. I do like that it’s a clean slate for the Truck Series drivers. I go to a lot of these places at a severe disadvantage to a lot of these veterans. Now, we’re all going to be trying it out for the first time. That should help me out some this weekend.”

