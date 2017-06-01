Stenhouse Jr – Pocono Advance – Little Hug Fruit Barrels

Team: No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.8 and average finishing position of 26.1.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

During green flag pit stops with 100 laps remaining, the two-time XFINITY champion had to serve a pass-through penalty for speeding on pit road causing him to lose a lap to the leaders. Stenhouse had worked his Roush Performance Ford into the free pass position getting back on the lead lap when the caution was displayed on lap 85.

With weather approaching, crew chief Nick Sandler called for two tires and fuel, but the handling of the Roush Performance Ford turned to the tight condition, costing Stenhouse a few positions before the red flag was displayed for fog, which eventually ended the race leaving Stenhouse to settle with an 18th- place finish at Pocono.

“DRIVERS ONLY” BROADCAST ON FOX

Stenhouse Jr. will take on a new role Saturday afternoon as a pit-road reporter during the live broadcast of the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race. The race will be called entirely by active Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Tune in at 1 pm ET.

Hometown Native

Veteran Car Chief Billy Curwood is from Shickshinny, PA which is approximately 45 miles from the track.

Little Hug Fruit Barrels

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT. Harvest Hill Beverage Company, was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in July 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly-traded food and beverage company based in Holland. With the ABC acquisition, Harvest Hill added the Little HUG juice brand and Daily’s Cocktails brand. Most recently, the company acquired the beverage manufacturing assets of Faribault Foods, Inc and the Nutrament brand from Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition. The company’s brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors. Additionally, Daily’s products are sold through foodservice distributors to bars and restaurants. The company continues to grow both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.harvesthill.com.

