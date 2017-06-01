GMS Racing NXS Pocono Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Pocono Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Pocono Raceway.

– The No. 23 team will utilize a new Hendrick Motorsports No. 216.

“You really can’t prepare yourself going to Pocono (Raceway). There is a reason why they call it the “Tricky Triangle.” All three turns, especially the tunnel turn are different and challenging. I have raced there in the [NASCAR] Truck Series a couple times and I know that getting behind the wheel of a [NASCAR] XFINITY car will be even more challenging.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

