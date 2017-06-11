Erik Jones / No. 77 GameStop Cars 3: Driven to Win Toyota Camry Preview

Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 77 GameStop Cars 3: Driven to Win Toyota Camry News and Notes:

JONES AT POCONO RACEWAY: Erik Jones will make his first-career NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Pocono Raceway in the Pocono 400 on Sunday, June 11 . While this will mark Jones first-career Cup Series start at “The Tricky Triangle,” he has competed at the track in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS), NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). His most recent start at the track came last season in the XFIINITY Series where he started from the pole and finished second. Jones also has a second-place finish in ARCA competition. His worst finish at the track among his five starts in the three series is 12th, earned in an ARCA race in 2014.

THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 77 CAMRY: CARS 3: DRIVEN TO WIN: Start your engines and gear up for an all-new action-packed adventure in Cars 3: Driven to Win inspired by Disney Pixar's film, Cars 3. Join Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez as they prepare for a rematch against rival racer Jackson Storm. Master your driving skills for the ultimate world-class, competitive racing experience. Dive in and play with over 20 customizable characters including the beloved Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, along with Cruz Ramirez and the next generation of racers. Cruise through over 20 tracks set in iconic locations from the film such as Radiator Springs and Florida International Speedway. Train and advance your abilities of two-wheel driving, barrel rolls and more in 6 thrilling game modes:

o Stunt Showcase: Catch air and perform as many stunts and tricks to get the highest score.

o Takedown: Collect and use a variety of power-ups to eliminate as many crash karts as possible to get the highest score.

o Best Lap Challenge: Beat your prime time score to set an all-time new record.

o Race: Hop into the tracks against Lightning McQueen and the gang to rev up for the ultimate challenge.

o Battle Race: Put your training to the test and race against your family and friends to become the ultimate champion.

o Playground: Practice stunts, engage in challenges or simply cruise at your own pace for endless fun.

On the road to becoming a Hall of Fame Driver, training and skill will give you an edge in a race that anyone can win.

ROOKIE UPDATE: After 13 races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones sits second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, 17 points behind Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

After 13 races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones sits second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, 17 points behind Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez. RACE INFO: The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET . Watch and listen live on Fox Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Jones Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Pocono Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jones 2017 Season NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 13 0 0 2 0 2 17.7 19.5

Jones Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 16 0 0 2 0 3 15.9 20.3

From the Cockpit :

Erik Jones: Discuss the opportunity this weekend to be a pit road reporter for the XFINITY Series race at Pocono Raceway and how you are preparing for the role ahead of Saturday’s race. “It should be fun and I’m doing my best to prepare for it. It’s going to be a new experience and will definitely give me a different perspective of what pit reporters do. Matt (Yocum) and I sat down a couple weeks ago and talked about what he does to get ready for a normal weekend. I was pretty amazed by all the tools they have at their disposal to try to make their lives a little easier. Hopefully, I’ll be able to use some of those tools to my advantage as well. Getting to be a pit reporter for a day obviously won’t help me in the car, but seeing it will give me a bit of their perspective so I can make their day easier when it’s time to interview me. I’ll know what they want and need out of me as a driver on any given weekend.”

Discuss the success you have had a Pocono Raceway in other series as you prepare to make your first Cup Series start at “The Tricky Triangle” this weekend. “We finished second there in ARCA and second again last year in the (NASCAR) XFINITY Series, so I guess the secret is to figure out what it takes to win at Pocono. I’ve been fortunate in that the big speeds we run there felt natural from the beginning so I’ve always been comfortable racing there. The long straightaways and the way you have to make speed on those types of tracks just came natural to me.

No. 77 GameStop Cars 3: Driven to Win Toyota Camry / Furniture Row Racing Team:

Driver – Erik Jones Crew Chief – Chris Gayle Car Chief – Todd Brewer

Engineer – James Small Engineer – Chris Yerges Engine Tuner – David McClure

Mechanic – John Furino Mechanic – Cesar Villanueva Mechanic – Henry Katzke

Tire Specialist – Scott Simmons Shocks – Alex Michie Spotter – Rick Carelli

Gasman – Matt Tyrell Jackman – David O’Dell Front Tire Changer – David Mayo

Front Tire Carrier – Richard Coleman Rear Tire Changer – Brain Eastland Rear Tire Carrier – Blake Haugland

Transportation – Mike Clementson Transportation – Jason Taggart Transportation – Dave Shano

Transportation – Travis Watts

About GameStop:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game, consumer electronics and wireless services retailer. GameStop operates more than 7,500 stores across 14 countries. The company’s consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com; www.Kongregate.com, a leading browser-based game site; Game Informer® magazine, the world’s leading print and digital video game publication; and ThinkGeek, www.thinkgeek.com, the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products. Our Technology Brands segment includes 1,522 Simply Mac, Spring Mobile AT&T and Cricket stores. Simply Mac, www.simplymac.com, sells the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services. Spring Mobile, www.springmobile.com, sells all of AT&T’s products and services, including DIRECTV and offers pre-paid wireless services, devices and related accessories through its Cricket branded stores in select markets in the U.S.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company’s corporate website.

Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

