CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS

POCONO RACEWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

FIRST CAREER CUP WIN AT POCONO:

“I remember that day clear as yesterday,” Buescher said. “I had 80 minutes on pit road to think about it. It was weather related, but we’ll take it. The history books at the end of the day won’t show anything but a win, and there was some really good strategy there and not something that we purposefully got into. We had a flat tire earlier that put us on a different sequence and it ended up working out really well. I do like Pocono (Raceway), I’ve had some good runs there and almost won an ARCA race there and it was called as we were passing for the lead due to fog. So, this is kind of like payback and I’ll take a Cup win over the ARCA win. But now that we’re even there, I think we’re going to have to go win a Cup race on merit.”

KEYS TO BEING SUCCESSFUL AT POCONO:

“Pocono (Raceway) is a tough place,” Buescher said. “All three corners are so different, and it’s just a unique race track. It’s challenging. I love going there. We were able to pull off the win there last year and pull off a little bit of strategy and that’s always going to be a big part of Pocono and racing in general. It’s going to be a matter of how to figure out how to make it to the end and keeps the fenders on. It’s been pretty treacherous the last couple of races so we’ve got to figure out how to keep our No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet clean.”

MOST DIFFICULT LESSON TO LEARN AT POCONO:

“For me it’s been Turn 2,” Buescher said. “With shifting in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars, that’s been something that I haven’t done before. We didn’t race there in the XFINITY Series when I was running that series, and in ARCA we didn’t shift. It’s been very challenging to go there and figure out where to shift and being that that corner is so fast, it’s been a challenge to hit third gear as late as we do to make it through the corner without messing up your momentum.”

RESTARTS AT POCONO:

“From my point of view, it looks like we get about eight-cars wide on restarts at Pocono,” Buescher said. “Then we get into Turn 1 and there are cars everywhere. And it’s a little bit of a disaster sometimes. You don’t want to be in the middle of it, you’d like to at least be on the edge. And we try to get down there and for the most part we seem to get through it, there is a little bit of give and take. Then we go down the backstretch and it’s almost like we get into it going into Turn 2. It’s just the unique characteristics of Pocono and getting those really long straightaways and the speed that creates some really wild restarts there.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 55

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

