No. 98 Ford is Fresh From Florida in Pocono

Casey Mears Fills in For Injured Almirola in XFINITY Race with Biagi DenBeste Racing

Weekend Statistics and Notes

Fresh From Florida knows the way to Victory Lane with Biagi DenBeste Racing. The last time the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services campaign adorned the hood of the No. 98 Ford Mustang, Aric Almirola drove to a win at Talladega Superspeedway. With Almirola injured in a crash at Kansas Speedway, Biagi DenBeste Racing regular Casey Mears will jump behind the wheel of the No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang this weekend at Pocono Raceway and will work to raise awareness and promote the sale of the high quality produce and seafood produced and grown in Florida.

Although this is Mears’ first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the “Tricky Triangle” he also knows how to find Richard Petty Victory Circle at the Pocono Raceway. The Bakersfield, Calif., native scored two ARCA wins in 2003. He also has experience behind the wheel in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He made 28 Monster Energy Series starts where he tallied one Top Five (fourth in 2007), three Top-10 finishes and one Pole award.

Weekend Chatter

“I appreciate Fresh From Florida and Biagi-DenBeste Racing giving me the opportunity to fill-in for Aric while he continues to recover,” Mears said. “We’ve shared the 98 car this year and have had a solid season to this point. I look forward to this chance to have more time with the team as we continue our year together and hope to have him back in the car soon.”



About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **