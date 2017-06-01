Ryan Reed – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Pocono Raceway

This weekend marks the second visit to Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Last year Reed qualified 23rd and finished 33rd after his right-rear tire went down while he was running in to the top 10.

Reed has competed at Pocono three times in the ARCA Racing Series. In 2012, he recorded two top-10 finishes in the series at Pocono, in 2016 he finished 12th.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Pocono

“Pocono is a tough track and last year we had a decent practice, but spun out in qualifying then started the race with radio problems. We worked all day to get the radio problems resolved then ended up wrecking halfway through the race. Nothing good happened a year ago there. We just need to go there and clear our minds of what happened in the past. We have a new aero package, so things will be a lot different. I am looking forward to a lot of things being different, because what happened before didn’t work. I know we can have a good run there, we just need to get there and clean everything up from a year ago.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **