General manager Doug Duchardt to leave Hendrick Motorsports this summer

CONCORD, N.C. (June 6, 2017) – Hendrick Motorsports executive vice president and general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization later this summer. He will remain in his role through the end of June.

Duchardt, 53, came to Hendrick Motorsports in January 2005 as vice president of development, a position in which he oversaw race car design, engineering and production. In July 2013, he was elevated to the newly created role of general manager, directing all racing operations for the team.

“Being a member of this family of talented people for more than 12 years has been an unparalleled privilege,” said Duchardt, who previously was director of North American motor sports initiatives for General Motors. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I feel this is the right time in my life to pursue other goals. I’m incredibly thankful to Rick (Hendrick) and all of my teammates for a truly rewarding experience and for the countless relationships that will continue on.”

In Duchardt’s 12 full seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, the organization’s chassis and engines won a record six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships and nine of the last 11. He oversaw the successful conversion to the Chevrolet R-07 engine in 2007, the incorporation of electronic fuel injection in 2012 and Hendrick Motorsports’ role as lead development team for the Generation-6 Chevrolet SS race car, which debuted in 2013.

“Doug joined us during a difficult time in our history and helped provide stability and leadership,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “I’ll always be grateful to him for accepting that challenge and for his ongoing dedication and countless contributions. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors, which will most certainly be successful. He’s a special friend and person.”

Duchardt’s responsibilities will be assigned to multiple team members, including Hendrick Motorsports president Marshall Carlson, chief financial officer Scott Lampe and vice president of competition Ken Howes. The organization does not plan to fill the general manager role.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 248 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **