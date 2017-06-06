Peters Joins MDM Motorsports for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event at Texas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( June 6, 2017 ) – For a series that has defined itself with the “Tough Trucks” moniker, it’s only fitting that a grinder throwing sparks adorns the side of the No. 99 Metabo Chevrolet Silverado of Timothy Peters in this week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Peters, a 13-year Truck Series veteran with 10 career victories, will make his 19th start at the Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night thanks in part to an increased involvement by the Metabo Corporation with – For a series that has defined itself with the “Tough Trucks” moniker, it’s only fitting that a grinder throwing sparks adorns the side of theofin this week’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Peters, a 13-year Truck Series veteran with 10 career victories, will make his 19start at the Texas Motor Speedwaynight thanks in part to an increased involvement by the Metabo Corporation with MDM Motorsports . Peters had competed for Red Horse Racing since midway through the 2009 season, but that organization ceased operations following the series’ fifth race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s just great to be back behind the wheel of a truck,” said Peters, who was forced to miss last week’s event at Dover International Speedway before landing the opportunity with MDM Motorsports. “I talked with crew chief Shane Huffman last week and this deal came together in a matter of days. I can’t thank MDM Motorsports enough for giving me this opportunity, and to have an established company like Metabo put their faith in me as a driver is very humbling, to say the least. We have a lot at stake this weekend, but I just want to go to Texas, do my job and reward everyone that helped make this happen.”

Metabo Corporation, a leading international manufacturer of professional grade handheld power tools and accessories for industrial, construction and welding applications, has long been involved in NASCAR, but this week marks the first time the company will assume the primary sponsorship role on a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry. The relationship started as a business-to-business opportunity with Precon Marine, Inc., the Chesapeake, Va.-based marine construction company owned by MDM Motorsports principals Matthew Miller and Douglas Fuller. Together with managing partner Mark McFarland, a long-time competitor in NASCAR’s major touring series, the trio makes up the foundation of MDM Motorsports.

“We’re continuing the building process of MDM’s truck program that started with Austin and Ty Dillon earlier this season and then with Brandon Jones the past two races,” said McFarland, who also oversees the very successful NASCAR K&N Series and ARCA Racing Series programs under the MDM Motorsports banner. “With Timothy driving the Metabo Silverado this weekend, we have again secured an ECR power plant and head to Texas with hopes of another top-10 finish.”

“Metabo Power Tools is proud and excited to partner with the first-class team at MDM Motorsports with a full-truck sponsorship at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend,” stated Joe Smith, president and CEO of Metabo Power Tools, North America. “We’ll be on-hand to help cheer on veteran driver Timothy Peters, hopefully to Victory Lane!”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 9, with pre-race coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT .

Additional information about MDM Motorsports s available at: www.MDMmotorsports.com , find us on Facebook and follow the team on Twitter @MDMmotorsports

