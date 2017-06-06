Motorcraft/Quick Lane Want Fans to “Win With Ryan Blaney” at Sharon Speedway & Pocono

MOTORCRAFT/QUICK LANE “WIN WITH RYAN BLANEY” PROMOTION

Sharon Speedway Fan Appreciation Night Attendees Have a Stake in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway

HARTFORD, Ohio, June 6, 2017 – Rising star NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney has a chance to make those who attend the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Fan Appreciation Night at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on Saturday, June 10, very happy and help get their vehicles running in top condition.

Should the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion, driven by Blaney, win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 11, everyone in attendance at Fan Appreciation Night can take their June 10 Sharon Speedway admission ticket and the “Win With Ryan Blaney” certificate they will receive on entry to a participating Youngstown Metro Ford dealership or Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center to redeem the “The Works” vehicle service package (or an equivalent $40 service).

“This is a really, really cool promotion,” said Blaney. “Sharon Speedway has been a part of my family dating back to my grandfather, and my mom and dad are now part-owners and operators of the track. For Motorcraft and Quick Lane to support the track’s Fan Appreciation Night in such a big way is very special to our whole family. And then to tie it all together with the No. 21 Cup program and race on Sunday in Pocono is a lot of fun. Hopefully I can deliver a win for the thousands in attendance at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night. No added pressure, right?!”

The green flag drops, starting the racing action on Saturday at Sharon Speedway at 6:00 pm, but the gates will open at 3:00 pm to allow fans to enjoy the many Ford vehicle displays and activities that are planned, including:

The Ford F-Series Tech Tour display demonstrating the all-new F-Series Super Duty capabilities and class-exclusive features

The No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion NASCAR show car

Family Fun Zone including Motorcraft Tested Tough Battery bounce house

Enter for the chance to win the NASCAR Championship Weekend experience (winner announced race night on June 10, 2017 at Sharon Speedway)

at Sharon Speedway) Enter for a chance to win a 2018 Mustang GT (national content, winner announced January 2018)

Complimentary admission tickets are available before the event at participating Youngstown Metro Ford dealerships and Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center. Tickets also will be available at the Sharon Speedway gate on June 10.

Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race airs on FS1 starting at 3:00 pm ET.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visitwww.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Sharon Speedway

Opened in 1929, Sharon Speedway is one of the oldest, continuously running weekly racetracks in the United States. It features Modified, DIRTcar Big-Block Modified, Econo Mod, RUSH Late Model and Stock Cars racing most Saturday nights from mid-April to mid-September. The 3/8-mile, high-banked, dirt-and-clay oval track features NASCAR-level facilities and amenities. Rusty Wallace, Tom Sneva, Tony Stewart, Lee Petty and Dave Blaney are among a long list of drivers who have competed at the track. In 1954, Sharon Speedway hosted a major 200-lap NASCAR race in which Lee Petty beat Buck Baker and Herb Thomas to the checkered flag. In 2002, sprint car legend and NASCAR Cup driver Dave Blaney – along with area businessmen Jim Weller, Sr. of Liberty Steel Products and Bill and Ron Kirila of Kirila Contractors – purchased the facility. Extensive renovations were made and the track was shortened to its current 3/8-mile configuration.

