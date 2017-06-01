Bubba Wallace – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 6 Cars 3 Ford MustangCrew Chief: Seth BarbourTwitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Pocono

Wallace will make his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Wallace finished 16th in his lone start at Pocono in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in this event in 2016.

Wallace previously made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Pocono, earning two top-10 finishes with a best finish of seventh in 2013.

Recapping Dover

Wallace scored the victory in the second stage of the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Dover International Speedway after starting 18th and driving to the front of the field, taking the lead just before the end of Stage 2. He ran inside the top 10 for much of the final stage and crossed the finish line for the final time in eighth. The result is Wallace’s seventh top-10 of 2017, ranking the Roush Fenway Racing driver second among all series regulars.

Seth Barbour at Pocono

This will be the second NASCAR XFINITY Series race atop the pit box for Seth Barbour at Pocono Raceway. Barbour finished 16th with Wallace in this event last season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Pocono:

“Pocono will be challenging this weekend for sure. Hopefully we will have a smooth race on Saturday and give it everything we have to get the victory for all the guys on this team. We’re going to give it our all.”