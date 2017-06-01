Trevor Bayne – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Pocono Raceway – Sunday, June 11 at 3:00pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Pocono

Bayne makes his fifth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne recorded a best finish of 13th in the June 2016 MENCS event.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver also earned a victory in the June 2015 ARCA Racing Series event at the triangular track after starting from the pole position and leading 42 laps.

Matt Puccia at Pocono

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Pocono on Sunday. In 11 previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-fives and five top-10s, with a best finish of second coming in June 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Dover

Bayne was running in the 11th position in the closing stages of the MENCS event at Dover International Speedway before a cut right-front tire forced the Roush Fenway Racing driver to make an unscheduled pit stop under green. After returning to the track, a multi-car incident during NASCAR’s overtime severely damaged the AdvoCare Ford, preventing Bayne from taking the checkered flag and ultimately leading to a 21st-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Pocono:

“Pocono is definitely a challenging track. With the added element of shifting through the corners, you really need to be on your toes every lap. I’m confident that we will unload this weekend with a fast Ford and be able to have a solid run on Sunday afternoon.”

