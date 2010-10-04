AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS, Pocono Raceway Preview

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET

POCONO RACEWAY PREVIEW

Race: Axalta presents the Pocono 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 11th, 3 PM ET

TV Network / Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Kroger ClickList is the best: “Be sure to get your coupons at www.WinWithClickList.com and then use ClickList to shop for your groceries online,” Allmendinger said. “It’s easy. Order groceries online and then pick up when ready. Tara (Meador) and I love using ClickList because it makes our lives so much easier on the go. If you haven’t tried it, visit the website and check it out.”

Strategy essential: “Pocono is one of those tracks that you can – depending on where you are running with the leader or close to the leader – you can pit and stay on the lead lap,” Allmendinger said. “Strategy there with the stage racing is really going to be critical to how it plays out when you pit. If you’re maybe not in position to get points in that stage, you can still pit and stay on the lead lap and restart up front. There is going to be a lot of strategy we are going to have to play through as the race evolves, keeps changing.”

Tricky Triangle Challenge: “I pretty much nail all three corners every time I go there so I don’t know what the problem is,” Allmendinger joked. “In all honesty, setting up for that track is a challenge. And, now I think it’s really going to be even more of a challenge with these stages. It will be interesting.”

Get two out of three right: “Pocono Raceway is one of those places where you are trying to get two of the three corners pretty good,” Allmendinger said. “You can’t get all three corners to feel awesome. You know that going into it. So, you do your best and try to get at least two out of three right.”

Fast pace: “With this aero-package, I think we are going to be really fast down the straightaways,” Allmendinger said. “Turn 1 is going to be tough sailing off in there. Out of everything though, strategy there is probably going to be more important than any other track we go to.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 312

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Ernie Cope

________________________________

