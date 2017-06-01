Halmar Friesen Racing WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400 Race Advance

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Halmar Friesen Racing will make their Texas Motor Speedway debut Friday evening in the WinStarOnlineGaming.com 400. This is driver / co-owner Stewart Friesen’s first trip to the “Lone Star State” and his fourth visit to a 1.5 mile track this year.

Friesen has a career average start of 22nd and average finish of 24th at 1.5 mile tracks on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series circuit.

Stew says…

“We have had a rough start to the year but I am hoping our luck will turn around this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.”

Event Info

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Quad-Oval

Race Distance: 167 Laps / 250.5 Miles

Tune In: 8:00 p.m. EST on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

The Silver Lining

After getting caught up in a wreck at Dover International Speedway last Friday night, Friesen made the 40 mile trip south to Georgetown Speedway to run in the Deron Rust Memorial Modified Feature.

Starting 13th, Friesen quickly made his way to the front. After battling with the leader during the final 20 laps, Friesen took home the checkered flag.

This was Friesen’s third career win at Georgetown Speedway.

About Halmar Friesen Racing

HFR is a partnership between owner Chris Larsen and owner/driver Stewart Friesen.

Chris has served as President of Halmar International for 21 years, leading the work on some of the nation’s largest construction projects. His combined passion for business and racing launched Halmar Racing in 2014, and in 2017 debuted Halmar Friesen Racing.

Stewart is known throughout North America for his many visits to victory lane in multiple motorsports series, and will look to continue that success in 2017 as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. HFR will run the entire 23 race schedule in 2017 with support from Tommy Baldwin Racing, Earnhardt Childress Racing, and GMS Racing.

