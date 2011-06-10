RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 151 starts at Pocono Raceway, RCR team owner Richard Childress has two wins, both with Dale Earnhardt, who won on July 19, 1987 and July 18, 1993. Additionally, RCR has earned one pole award, 16 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes with 608 laps led at the uniquely-shaped three-turn track. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed two of those top-10 finishes under the RCR banner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,775 Monster Energy Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 479 top-five finishes and 1,039 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR's corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3 and @RyanJNewman.

Catch the Action … The Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, June 11 on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet SS at Pocono Raceway … Dillon has made six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, earning his best finish of 13th in August 2015 and August 2016. He has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the triangle-shaped track, posting a win in 2014. Dow Delivers Solutions at the Intersection of Science and Markets … Working closely with their customers, Dow delivers products and solutions that create value and competitive advantage while positively impacting the world we live in. Collectively, Dow’s efforts have lasting results, creating higher performance for their customers and reshaping the world around us to build a better future for everyone. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: A lot of people say that you need to be good in at least two of the corners in order to be good at Pocono Raceway. What two corners do you think you need to be good in to make Pocono Raceway work for you? “I think you need to be good off of Turn 1 and off of Turn 3. If you can make it somewhat down Turn 2 it will make it, but truthfully you’ve got to be pretty good in all of them. I’ve been bad in one of the turns and it hurt me, so I think you’ve got to be pretty good in all of them.

This Week’s Dutch Boy / Menards Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … Paul Menard will make his 21st start at Pocono Raceway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. In his 20 previous starts, Menard has two top-10 finishes. His highest finish of ninth place came in 2012. Last year, Menard ran in the NASCAR XFINITY Series inaugural race at Pocono Raceway and finished in seventh place. He will again race double duty at the “Tricky Triangle” this weekend. Color can inspire you … Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions, and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. The Dutch Boy icon was created to symbolize a superior method for creating paint products known as the “Dutch Process.” In recent years, a new vitality, a youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust has been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. PAUL MENARD QUOTES: There are three distinctly different turns at Pocono. Since it’s so hard to be perfect in all three, how do you choose where you want to be good versus where you want to sacrifice a little? “You have try your best to find a setup that allows you to be good in all three corners to be successful at Pocono. You have to hit all three corners perfectly. Turn 1 is very important because it leads into the second-longest straightaway, and Turn 3 is obviously important because it takes you into the longest straightaway of the track. You would think that Turn 2 is the least important, but it seems like time is really made and lost in that turn by hitting your mark. If you miss it by even just a foot, your lap time really suffers. So it’s important to hit all three corners.”

This Week’s Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet SS at Pocono Raceway …Newman will make his 562nd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the series competes at Pocono Raceway. In 30 events at Pocono, Newman drove to victory lane in the second summer event of 2003. The “Rocket Man” also owns two pole awards. In total, he’s recorded nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He has led 185 laps in competition. The South Bend, Ind., native has an average start of 11.1 and average finish of 12.7. In the last 10 races at the 2.5-mile track, the Richard Childress Racing driver ranks fourth in most points earned. Winner, Winner … Newman punched his ticket to the MENCS playoffs with a victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 19th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet. The win equates to the driver’s 18th-career Cup Series victory and RCR’s 106th. Kalahari Returns to the 31 … returns to RCR and the No. 31 Chevrolet for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Now home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resorts will serve as the primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet SS at Pocono Raceway on June 11 and host RCR during its two stops on the Series schedule in Pennsylvania. Fans can take advantage of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions returns to RCR and the No. 31 Chevrolet for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Now home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resorts will serve as the primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet SS at Pocono Raceway onand host RCR during its two stops on the Series schedule in Pennsylvania. Fans can take advantage of exclusive room rates and promotions happening during the Pocono race weekend June 10 – 11 . Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com . To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com Newman Media Availability … Newman is scheduled to stop by the Pocono Raceway media center on Friday . He’ll speak with media outlets starting at 1:45 p.m. EDT . Team Chevy Stage Here We Come … The driver of the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session on Sunday at the Team Chevy stage located in the Pocono Raceway midway. Newman will stop by at 12 p.m. EDT . RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES: What has been the key to your success at Pocono Raceway? “Pocono is all about horsepower. It has those super long straightaways. Getting your car to turn through the Tunnel Turn has also been important to having a good run. Just in general, you need to get off Turn 3 and use all your horsepower down the straightaway. There is nothing that handles better than plenty of horsepower.” What is the hardest thing to figure out at Pocono? “The tricky part of Pocono … no pun intended is getting the balance in all three corners because of the different banking, turn radius’s and a bump in Turn 2. It’s typically a challenge to get your car balanced in all three corners.” What do the restarts look like from your point of view? “The restarts are always interesting at Pocono. We’re sometimes four, five or even six wide. It’s all about getting down to two wide, maybe three getting into Turn 1. I always look forward to going back to a track that has another year aged on it. Hopefully, we can even use more of the track this weekend similar to what we’ve done in years past.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Pocono Raceway … This weekend’s 250-mile XFINITY Series event at Pocono Raceway marks the second time the series will race at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania-based track. RCR had four entries in last year’s inaugural event at the Tricky Triangle, accumulating one top-five and three top-10 finishes. RCR has completed 100 percent of the laps it has competed in at Pocono. Dover Review … Ty Dillon was the highest RCR finisher in 10th, Daniel Hemric 13th, Brendan Gaughan 20th, Austin Dillon 28th and Brandon Jones 29th, respectively, in the Dover 200 at the Monster Mile. The Points … All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top-20 of the driver point standings as the Series heads to Pocono Raceway for the 12th event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fifth, Brendan Gaughan is 15th and Brandon Jones is 16th, respectively. The No. 2 and No. 3 RCR teams are seventh and ninth in the owner point standings, respectively. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings. Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. The broadcast will feature Monster Energy Cup Series drivers as the on-air talent and pit reporters. It will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

This Week’s Richmond / Menards Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … Paul Menard will return to the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend at Pocono Raceway in the No. 2 Richmond / Menards Chevrolet. Menard’s last appearance in the series was at Auto Club Speedway back in March. He ran in the series’ inaugural race last year at Pocono and finished in seventh place. Menard has 20 previous starts at the “Tricky Triangle” in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and he recorded his best finish of ninth place in 2012. The water heater experts … Richmond®, a member of the Rheem family of quality brands, is committed to offering exceptional value and performance with a complete line of water heating products for residential environments. Known as, “the water heater experts,” Richmond is the go-to brand for value-conscious buyers. Innovations including “Fast Recovery” technology for peak-time water use and EverKleen™ Self-Cleaning tanks make choosing Richmond products easy. Richmond water heating products are available in Menards® stores throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit Richmond®, a member of the Rheem family of quality brands, is committed to offering exceptional value and performance with a complete line of water heating products for residential environments. Known as, “the water heater experts,” Richmond is the go-to brand for value-conscious buyers. Innovations including “Fast Recovery” technology for peak-time water use and EverKleen™ Self-Cleaning tanks make choosing Richmond products easy. Richmond water heating products are available in Menards® stores throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.richmondwaterheaters.com PAUL MENARD QUOTES: You’re going to be doing double duty in Pocono. With the XFINITY and Cup cars being so different there, what do you expect to learn on Saturday that you can use for Sunday ? “I like having the opportunity to race in the XFINITY Series. I have a lot of fun out there. It’s a low-pressure environment to just go out and race. The rules packages for the cars at Pocono are very different, but you always pick up something for the next day. The XFINITY cars draft really well, and there’s a lot of competition. So even though the cars are setup differently in the two series, I always find that I learn more to perform better the next day, even if it’s just how to hit my line better through the turns.

This Week’s Rheem Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … This weekend, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will make its second trip to Pocono Raceway. After finishing third in last year’s inaugural race, Ty Dillon will return this weekend in the No. 3 Rheem Chevrolet Camaro. Dillon also has two previous starts at the “Tricky Triangle” in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He finished in 18th place in 2015 and in 21st place in 2016. Dillon has also run two NASCAR Camping World Truck series races at Pocono and scored his best finish of sixth place in 2012. A leading global producer of heating, cooling & water heating products … Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America. Founded in 1925, Rheem’s mission is still simple: help your family enjoy a new degree of comfort with solutions that keep you cool in the summer, warm in the winter and enjoying hot water year-round. Meet Dillon … Fans will have two opportunities to meet Dillon this weekend at Pocono Raceway on Sunday morning. He will be at the GEICO display in the Fan Midway at 11:50 a.m. E.T. before appearing at the Richard Childress Racing merchandise trailer at 12:15 a.m. E.T. TY DILLON QUOTES: Is Pocono a track that gives you a real sensation of speed? “The front straightaway is so long that it reminds you of Indy a little bit with all that speed you are gathering going into Turn 1. Then you get to Turn 1 and it’s so tight that you have to slow down to what feels like a really slow pace, and then you wind the motor back up down another long straightaway. You have three totally different corners, so it’s very interesting. You kind of approach it a little bit different from most tracks you go to that are the same in each corner. When you have three totally different corners, you are kind of dissecting the race track almost the same way you do a road course, not that it feels like a road course, but the way you think about what you need in the race car is the same.” It’s difficult to set up a car to be good in all three turns at Pocono. How do you decide which turn at Pocono comprise on? “My team tries to focus on Turns 1 and 3 because those are the longer straightaways that you have coming off those two corners. The Tunnel Turn is something that, as a driver, you can work on throughout the day to make your car get through there a little bit better. I ran pretty well there last year in both the Cup and XFINTIY cars, so I’m looking forward to going back there. I really enjoy racing at Pocono. It’s one of my favorite tracks and one of my favorite areas to go to.”

This Week’s Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Hemric will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway during this weekend’s 250-mile race. Hemric has two previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle,’ earning one top-10 finish in 2015. Meet the Driver … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Hemric during the XFINITY Series autograph session on Friday, June 9, starting at 11 a.m. ET . Rearview Mirror: Dover … Hemric earned his second-consecutive 13th-place finish of the 2017 season after a hard-fought day at Dover International Speedway. Qualifying 10th, Hemric had to start the race at the rear of the field after an unapproved adjustment prior to the event. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender did not let that slow him down, as he wasted no time working his way toward the front of the field. Racing inside the top 10 late in the race, Hemric slipped to 13th in the closing laps as an electrical issue slowed his efforts. DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES: How difficult is it going to Pocono Raceway for the first time in the XFINITY Series car with three different corners to deal with? “It’s tough to get a handle on Pocono Raceway. I’ve been there twice in the Camping World Truck Series. The commitment factor needed is the first thing that comes to mind. You have to make yourself commit to get through the Tunnel Turn because carrying the momentum out of there is key. I feel like I’ve had OK speed there in the past, but don’t really have the finishes to show for it. I know Danny Stockman and all of the guys on the Blue Gate Bank team are excited about getting to Pocono. We feel like we have a really good package. It’s such a different track with its layout. It’s pretty flat in one end and banked in another. We feel like we can apply some of our short-track program to the setup and add that to what we’ve learned on the mile-and-a-half tracks. It’s kind of its own type of race car you build to go to Pocono. As a driver, that’s how you have to approach it. Whoever can keep the momentum up and keep it rolling will have some good speed.”

This Week’s Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway … Brandon Jones has one previous start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the “Tricky Triangle,” which resulted in a top-10 finish when he placed eighth there last season. The 20-year-old driver also has one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start in which he finished third during last year’s event at the 2.5-mile triangular track. Anderson’s Maple Syrup … In 1928, Paul Anderson first shared the distinct taste of Wisconsin’s Northwoods by producing sweet pure maple syrup, and starting a 90 year pure maple syrup tradition. Three generations later his grandson, Steve Anderson, still carries on this syrup-making heritage by bottling pure maple syrup from the same sugar bush his grandfather tapped for so many years. Anderson’s Maple Syrup is pure, all natural and a healthy alternative for families. Supermarket Shopping Spree … Jones will be at the Giant food store located at 65 Route 611, Bartonsville, Pennsylvania, beginning at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 8 , to take part in a shopping spree benefiting a local food pantry. Jones will have two minutes to race around the store and collect as much food as he can for the food pantry. After the shopping spree, Jones will be available to sign autographs for fans. Meet Brandon Jones … Jones will be taking part in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage on Friday, June 9, starting at 11:45 a.m. local time in Pocono Raceway’s Fan Fair. Come ask Jones a question and grab an autograph before he hits the track for practice. BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

You finished eighth in last year’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Pocono Raceway after rain shortened the event. How are you preparing for this weekend’s return to the “Tricky Triangle” with only one XFINITY Series start there? “Last year was an interesting weekend at Pocono Raceway. We didn’t get much XFINITY Series practice in with the weather, but I did run the ARCA race that Friday night and that seat time helped a lot in figuring out where I could lift and beat people in the corners. I also relied a lot on my RCR teammates. Brendan Gaughan was very helpful in bouncing ideas off of and figuring out the keys to getting around that track. This year, I’m coming back with more experience both at Pocono and as a whole, and I’m running the ARCA race again the night before. I think I’ll have plenty of extra seat time to grab a solid finish this weekend.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway … The Las Vegas native has six NASCAR national touring series starts at Pocono Raceway. During last year’s inaugural XFINITY series event, he started in 17th position and finished in 14th-place. Gaughan has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, where he accumulated one top-10 finish and averages a starting position of 11.5, coupled with a finishing position of 15.5. Gaughan also has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile raceway. This Week at The South Point … The South Point Hotel & Casino will host the PCCHA Core Balance Derby, Classic-Challenge this week beginning June 10 , running through June 18 . The show is an Open Derby featuring a total $185,000 added purse and will be held in the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. For more information visit The South Point Hotel & Casino will host the PCCHA Core Balance Derby, Classic-Challenge this week beginning, running through. The show is an Open Derby featuring a total $185,000 added purse and will be held in the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center. For more information visit southpointarena.com Meet the Press … Gaughan is scheduled to take part in an XFINITY Series driver’s panel on Friday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Pocono Raceway Media Center. The media availability session can be streamed live at Gaughan is scheduled to take part in an XFINITY Series driver’s panel on Friday, June 9, atin the Pocono Raceway Media Center. The media availability session can be streamed live at nascar.com/presspass Meet Brendan Gaughan … Gaughan is scheduled to sign autographs for fans during the XFINITY Series autograph session Friday, June 9, beginning at 11 a.m. ET . The session will be located in the Fan Fair behind the Grandstand at Pocono Raceway. BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE: First race at Pocono Raceway a year ago in the XFINITY Series, what’s your takeaway? Like it or dislike it? “I love that we are racing at Pocono, because I love racing that track. It is so unique. I know some people dislike it, but as a driver it is fun. You have one of the toughest turns in our sport in Turn 1. It is the most intimidating corner, you have the longest time to contemplate life, the universe and fish coming down the straightaway. You go into that corner hoping you don’t blow up until you are on the other side. Turn 1 is an acute angle past 90 degrees, and most people don’t realize that. Turn 2, the Tunnel Turn, which we call the kink, is the same radius as Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We go through it just so fast, then you have Turn 3. It is such a fun, driver’s-style corner, where you have your elbows up. You are never going to make your race car handle perfect through all three turns.”

