Roush Fenway Advance – Pocono Raceway, 2.5-Mile
by Official Release On Wed, Jun. 07, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing is Back in the Poconos
Roush Fenway Racing returns to Long Pond, Penn. for the first time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to the ever-challenging Pocono Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on four separate occasions.
MENCS
Pocono
Sun. 6/11/17 – 3:00 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Pocono
Sat. 6/10/17 – 1:00 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Cars 3 Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
It’s Tricky Tricky Tricky Tricky
In 198 starts at Pocono Raceway, Roush Fenway has recorded four wins, 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and has led 1,017 laps. Roush Fenway earned victories with former drivers Carl Edwards (2005, 2008), Kurt Busch (2005) and Greg Biffle (2010).
Runner-Up
Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the Triangular track.
Victorious at the Triangle
Roush Fenway driver Trevor Bayne earned the victory in the June 2015 ARCA Racing Series event at the “Tricky Triangle” after starting from the pole position and leading 42 laps. Bayne took home the win in his first career start at Pocono and his first start in the ARCA Racing Series.
Roush Fenway Pocono Wins
2005-1 Edwards Cup
2005-2 Busch Cup
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2010-2 Biffle Cup
Roush Fenway at Pocono Raceway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 198 4 45 72 3 35809 1017 17.8 16.5 89522.5
NXS 2 0 0 0 0 91 0 31.5 24.5 227.5
200 4 45 72 3 35900 1017 24.65 20.5 89750