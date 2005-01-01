Roush Fenway Advance – Pocono Raceway, 2.5-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing is Back in the Poconos

Roush Fenway Racing returns to Long Pond, Penn. for the first time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to the ever-challenging Pocono Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on four separate occasions.

MENCS

Pocono

Sun. 6/11/17 – 3:00 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Pocono

Sat. 6/10/17 – 1:00 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Cars 3 Ford Mustang

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

It’s Tricky Tricky Tricky Tricky

In 198 starts at Pocono Raceway, Roush Fenway has recorded four wins, 45 top-five finishes, 72 top-10 finishes and has led 1,017 laps. Roush Fenway earned victories with former drivers Carl Edwards (2005, 2008), Kurt Busch (2005) and Greg Biffle (2010).

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the Triangular track.

Victorious at the Triangle

Roush Fenway driver Trevor Bayne earned the victory in the June 2015 ARCA Racing Series event at the “Tricky Triangle” after starting from the pole position and leading 42 laps. Bayne took home the win in his first career start at Pocono and his first start in the ARCA Racing Series.

Roush Fenway Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

Roush Fenway at Pocono Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 198 4 45 72 3 35809 1017 17.8 16.5 89522.5

NXS 2 0 0 0 0 91 0 31.5 24.5 227.5

200 4 45 72 3 35900 1017 24.65 20.5 89750

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **