Stenhouse Jr. Will Serve as a Pit Road Reporter During XFINITY Race at Pocono

CONCORD, N.C (June 7, 2017) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr., alongside other active Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) drivers, will join the FOX broadcast team serving as a pit road reporter during Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Pocono Raceway.

“Saturday is going to be a lot of fun,” Stenhouse said. “I have been a guest analyst on NASCAR RaceHub, but being part of the broadcast team during the live event is definitely a first for me. I think the fans will really enjoy hearing the different perspectives from all the drivers participating. I’m still a little nervous about the possibility of interviewing a driver after a wreck and having to ask them what happened. So make sure you tune in because you aren’t going to want to miss Saturday’s race.”

The two-time NXS champion will be teamed up with FOX’s Jamie Little as they live-report from pit road during the action of the Pocono Green 250. The race is set for Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

