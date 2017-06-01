Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Out to Improve on 2016 Results at Pocono Raceway’s ‘Tricky Triangle’

Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” doesn’t appear to be so tricky for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team. In their two 2016 starts at the Pennsylvania track, Blaney and company finished 10th and 11th.

DEARBORN, Mich., June 7, 2017 – Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” doesn’t appear to be so tricky for Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team. In their two 2016 starts at the Pennsylvania track, Blaney and company finished 10th and 11th.

The Wood Brothers’ crew would benefit from a solid result this weekend in the Axalta Presents the Pocono 400 to continue making their playoff case. After starting the season with three top-10 finishes in the first five races, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team has one in the last eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events.

Blaney’s 100 stage points, sixth most in the series, have helped him stay in contention despite some recent late-race misfortune that pushed otherwise fast cars down the scoring pylon. The second-year driver is currently 13th on the driver points chart.

RYAN BLANEY

On Pocono Raceway:

“I really enjoy racing at Pocono. It’s a fun racetrack because we drivers are constantly shifting going in and out of those three tricky corners and that’s something we don’t get to do that often.”

On Being a Pit Reporter for XFINITY Race:

“I’m excited to be a TV pit reporter for the XFINITY race at Pocono on Saturday. I’ve done color commentary for races from way up in the press box but I’ve never seen NASCAR from the point of view of a pit reporter so that’ll be a new experience.”

RYAN BLANEY POCONO FAST FACTS:

Is 13th in driver points.

Started 14th and finished 10th in June 2016 race

Started 18th and finished 11th in August 2016 race

Won the 2013 truck race at Pocono

WOOD BROTHERS POCONO FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 60th start at Pocono

David Pearson (1975) and Neil Bonnett (1980) won for the Woods at Pocono

Team also has nine top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes at the track

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Pocono Raceway:

“The trickiness of the Pocono Raceway triangle is well documented with its three different corners. You hear a lot about the set up challenges being different for each corner and teams trying to find the right compromises to get their cars around the track as fast as possible. For us, the most important of the three corners is turn three because you want to be able to carry speed onto the long front straight.”

“The second factor at Pocono is fuel mileage. Because Pocono is such a long track, you can pit without getting lapped, so your strategy is very similar to that on a road course. You generally try to pit as soon as the window opens to make it to the end of the race on fuel. The risk is pitting too early and not having enough fuel to make it to the end of the race.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 (All times Eastern)

Friday June 9, 11 a.m. – Practice, FS1

June 9, 4 p.m. – Pole Qualifying, FS1

Saturday June 10, 11:30 a.m. – Final Practice, FS1

Sunday June 11, 3 p.m. – Axalta Presents the Pocono 400, FS1

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

