IncredibleBank and Matt DiBenedetto Pre Race Release – Pocono

DiBenedetto and IncredibleBank Head to the Tricky Triangle

The Tricky Triangle: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be traveling to a very unique racetrack this weekend as it pulls into Pocono Raceway for the fourteenth race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Pocono Raceway, most commonly known for being the only track on the NASCAR circuit with three corners, will be the site of the “Axalta presents the Pocono 400” 160 lap race. IncredibleBank will be the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford and driver Matt DiBenedetto this weekend.

Anyone Got A Good Luck Charm?: The team has been stuck with some bad luck as of late. The last three races have all been frustrating at points for the No.32 team with a parts failure at Kansas, cut-tire at Charlotte, and a failed alternator at Dover. Each race, the team has had great top-25 speed and showed great potential before falling victim to these problems.

DiBenedetto said, “It’s definitely been frustrating the last few races. The most frustrating part of it is that we’ve had some really fast race cars lately, some of the best cars we’ve had all season. We know that if we could just get it to the finish that we’d have several top-25’s and top-20’s in a row. Sometimes, you just have weeks like this in a row. We know that our luck is going to turn around so all we have to do is keep working hard and bring more fast race cars to the track. I have faith that our IncredibleBank team can turn it around this weekend.”

A Brand Ambassador: Tuesday of this week, Matt took delivery of a Ford F-150 from Cosmo Motors. Cosmo Motors and Ford are both sponsors of Go Fas Racing in 2017. Matt was in need of a towing vehicle for his new Can-Am Maverick X3 and called Cosmo to get a great deal on a new truck.

“This is awesome,” Matt said, “Cosmo found me exactly what I was looking for. I’ve never owned a truck of my own before, but now I have the ability to take the X3 out more often and really enjoy it. Thanks to all of our partners for putting this together.”

DiBenedetto on “The Tricky Triangle” “Pocono is such a fun track to drive. It’s very unique because it drives similar to a road course and there is a lot shifting involved. I’ve always had a lot of fun racing there. You can really attack the corners and the racing is great. We’re hoping to unload with a good base setup on our IncredibleBank Ford and bring home a solid top-25 finish.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-943 to serve as the primary car. This will be the first race this chassis has raced for Go Fas Racing.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Pocono:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 34.5

Average Finish: 32.25

ABOUT OUR TEAM

About IncredibleBank:

IncredibleBank, a division of River Valley Bank , opened in 2009 as one of the early Internet-only banks. Our goal was to provide great rates, secure banking and incredible customer service online. We wanted to make banking easier and more convenient by allowing people to bank anywhere and anytime on the Internet, but with the same great service and security you get from a brick-and-mortar bank.

Shortly after IncredibleBank opened, it was named one of the “least evil banks” and “still awesome” by CNN.

Since then, IncredibleBank has also become the bank of choice for luxury motor coach financing. Whether you’re looking to buy your first motor home or interested in refinancing, we’re here to help you make the best decision possible. As a recipient of the “2016 Innovation Award” by Independent Banker, we can help you experience life to the fullest.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

