NASCAR Racing Schedule for Pocono and Texas

Tweet Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series head to Pocono Raceway this weekend while the Camping World Truck Series travels to Texas Motor Speedway. There are 39 drivers on the entry list for the Cup Series Axalta presents the Pocono 400 race.

Please check below for the complete schedule. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, June 8:

On Track – Texas Motor Speedway :

4-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice – No TV (Follow live)

6-6:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice – No TV (Follow live)

8-8:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – No TV (Follow live)

Friday, June 9:

On Track – Pocono Raceway :

11 a.m.- 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

1- 1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

3- 3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Ty Dillon

9:15 a.m.: Daniel Suarez

9:30 a.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.

10:15 a.m.: Kurt Busch

10:30 a.m.: Cole Custer, Brennan Poole, Brendan Gaughan

12:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

1:15 p.m.: Chris Buescher

1:45 p.m.: Ryan Newman

5 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series

12:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

On Track -Texas Motor Speedway :

5:35 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – No TV (Follow live)

8 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series winstaronlinegaming.com 400 (167 laps, 250.5 miles – FS1

Saturday, June 10:

On Track – Pocono Raceway:

9:35 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.- 12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Pocono Green 250 (100 laps, 250 miles) – FOX – Special Drivers-Only Broadcast with on-air time of 12:30 p.m. ET

Press Conference : (Watch live)

3:30 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race

Sunday, June 11:

On Track – Pocono Raceway :

3 p.m.: Cup Series Axalta presents the Pocono 400 (160 laps, 400 miles) – FS1

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: winstaronlinegaming.com 400 – Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on lap 167)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Pocono Green 250 – Pocono Raceway

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250 miles (100 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 25), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on lap 100)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: AXALTA presents the Pocono 400 – Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 50), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on lap 160)

Complete TV Schedule

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **