VELVEETA® Shells & Cheese Partners with Richard Childress Racing to Offer LIQUID GOLD Championship Experience

VIP race weekend sweepstakes and retail activation highlight Kraft Heinz brand’s partnership with RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet SS

WELCOME, N.C. (June 7, 2017) – VELVEETA® Shells & Cheese is partnering with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and the No. 31 Chevrolet SS team to give NASCAR fans a taste of the one and only LIQUID GOLD. VELVEETA Shells & Cheese will serve as the primary sponsor for select races, beginning June 18 at Michigan International Speedway, and an associate sponsor for the remainder of the 2017 season. The paint scheme was unveiled live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” this evening.

The partnership is highlighted by a comprehensive marketing and content program, including a national sweepstakes that will grant one lucky grand prize winner the LIQUID GOLD championship experience: an all-expenses paid VIP trip to the Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Entrants will also have the chance to win more than 100 autographed swag items, including mini replicas of Ryan Newman’s race helmet and race-worn fire suits from the No. 31 Chevrolet pit crew. Details and call-to-action for the sweepstakes, which launches this month and will continue through the summer, are being distributed on more than three million boxes of VELVEETA Shells & Cheese.

“There’s nothing quite like LIQUID GOLD, and the same goes for NASCAR,” said Jessica Gilbertson, Head of Meals at Kraft Heinz. “Partnering with Ryan Newman and Richard Childress Racing perfectly marries the existing fandom of VELVEETA Shells & Cheese and NASCAR, providing our fans with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

VELVEETA Shells & Cheese will utilize digital, social and retail activation assets to engage consumers in key markets. Fans will have the opportunity to see the No. 31 VELVEETA Shells & Cheese Chevrolet SS show car up close and in person, at local market pop-up events held throughout the season. More information with exact locations and times will be released at a later date.

“Our loyal fans are heavily engaged with brands throughout our sport, and the VELVEETA Shells & Cheese brand is a perfect fit for those millions of NASCAR fans,” said Ben Schlosser, chief marketing officer for Richard Childress Racing. “American families enjoy the convenience and tastiness of VELVEETA Shells & Cheese every day of the week, and now they’ll have the opportunity to win a VIP trip to our season finale in Miami, while engaging with ‘LIQUID GOLD’ content throughout the season featuring Ryan (Newman), crew chief Luke Lambert, the No. 31 VELVEETA Shells & Cheese crew members and other RCR personalities.”

The Kraft Heinz Co., which owns and operates the VELVEETA Shells & Cheese brand, is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America. It joins Caterpillar, Grainger and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions as primary sponsors on the No. 31 Chevrolet SS driven by NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman. Newman won earlier this season at Phoenix International Raceway and locked himself into the NASCAR playoffs which are set to begin on Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/VELVEETA Shells & Cheese/Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR® Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Blue Gate Bank/Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff/Alsco Chevrolet) Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/Rain-X Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).

