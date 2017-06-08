60th Annual DAYTONA 500 Tickets On Sale Monday, June 12

The Great American Race’ Returning to Presidents Day Weekend in 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 8, 2017) – Tickets for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 will officially go on sale Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m. ET. For the past two years, the season-opening race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has sold out.

This milestone running of “The Great American Race” is also notable for a date shift that moves the event back to its previous longstanding (1968-2011) placement on Presidents Day weekend, on Sunday, Feb. 18. The DAYTONA 500 will be preceded by another return to tradition on Sunday, Feb. 11 – a doubleheader featuring the Advance Auto Parts Clash and DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger.

Race fans will have the opportunity to experience the 2018 DAYTONA 500 in the world’s only motorsports stadium with unprecedented amenities that include 101,500 new, wider seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Those wishing to attend “The Great American Race” in person should make their plans early:

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, DAYTONA 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved stadium seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

In addition to tickets for the DAYTONA 500, fans can also purchase tickets and multi-day ticket packages for other events during Speedweeks, which kicks off on Jan. 27-28 with the 56th Rolex 24 At Daytona, the season-opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is the world’s only motorsports stadium and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of “The Great American Race” – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the “World Center of Racing,” boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

