Spencer Boyd 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Pocono Green 250 – Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Green Light Racing has loaded chassis number 706 for the Tricky Triangle.

News and notes: These will be Boyd’s first laps at Pocono Raceway and the first time in an Xfinity car in 2017. Spencer made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2016 at Iowa Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. With two top 20 finishes in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition this season, Boyd looks forward to the promotion, “I’m very thankful for this opportunity with SS Green Light and confident Jason will help reduce my learning curve here. The Xfinity cars have less drag than the trucks and with each turn being different, I’ve got to make improvements with every lap. This will also be the first race for our primary sponsor, Grunt Style, so I want to back up my immense gratitude for their support with a solid run on the track.”

TV/Radio: The Pocono Green 250 from Pocono Raceway can be seen live Saturday, June 10th on FOX. Race coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

