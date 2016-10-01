Mayhew Tools Renews Partnership With MB Motorsports

Citing Successful 2016 Season, Mayhew Tools Expands Effort In 2017

Wright City, MO- After launching a successful marketing program with MB Motorsports in 2016 Mayhew Tools has not only renewed with the team for 2017, but are expanding their effort.

“We enjoyed a very successful program with MB Motorsports last season,” notes Mayhew Tools’ Jennifer Martin. “ The contests we held on MB Motorsports’ various social media platforms really struck a chord with the fans and generated a lot of buzz for Mayhew Tools. We plan on expanding our effort this season and are very excited to cultivate this relationship.”

It’s only logical that one of America’s oldest tool companies, Mayhew Tools, would partner up with the sole surviving original NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, MB Motorsports.

“I said it when we started this program and I’ll say it again, Mayhew Tools has a great reputation,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “For a company to stay in business for over 160 years, they have to being doing a lot of things right. I couldn’t be happier to have Mayhew Tools continue with us as a marketing partner.”

John Lawless, President of Mayhew Steel Products, “We’re very excited to expand our relationship with MB Motorsports. We knew from the beginning that this partnership would help us reach the NASCAR fan base, whose demographics match those of our target customer. When we launched the program with a social media contest, we had high hopes but our expectations we surpassed and we’re expecting great thi8ngs in 2017.”

Race fans who follow @MayhewTools on Twitter and follow Mayhew on Facebook will be eligible to win prizes in contests held on MB Motorsports’ Twitter (@MBMotorsports) and Facebook pages. The date of the first contest will be announced soon.

Founded in 1856, Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) is the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. As they’ve grown from a small tool house to the industry leader, there’s only one thing that hasn’t changed—their dedication to quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. That’s why they’ve become the tool of choice for certified technicians and professional mechanics across the country, and have found a home in the belts of do-it-yourself-ers as well.

Over time their product line has grown but their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools continues as we serve the Industrial, Automotive and Hardware industries.

During their more than 150-year history, they’ve been able to expand both our physical size and breadth of products without losing sight of our heritage. That includes staying true to our American roots, by keeping our newly constructed headquarters in the heart of the original tool country—Western Massachusetts, home to our corporate office and 100,000 square foot ware-house and manufacturing facilities. Mayhew controls all functions from raw material receiving to final tool inspection and packaging. Our recent expansion continues with the creation of two distinct product lines (MayhewPro and MayhewSelect) geared specifically for our hardworking customers—both the professional and occasional user that wants to know what the Pros know. Mayhew is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

For more information on Mayhew Steel Products, visit www.mayhew.com or follow them on Twitter, @MayhewTools or on Facebook, Mayhew Steel Products

