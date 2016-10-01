JCR Preview- Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway

JCR optimistic in 2nd start at Pocono for RepairableVehicles.com and Harrison’s Outfitters

SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeremy Clements returns to Pocono Raceway for the The Pocono Green 250 with RepairableVehicles.com back as primary sponsor, as Harrison’s Outfitters continues their support of the #51 JCR Chevy Camaro SS as well.

“What happened at Pocono last year was just nuts,“ says Clements. “We had a good run going and then we get blind-sided, run over and our car was destroyed. Hopefully this time around we get to run the whole race for RepairableVehicles.com, who is back as primary sponsor this week and Harrison’s Outfitters and Workwear who is back again as well.”

RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide. Visit RepairableVehicles.com for more information.

Harrison’s Workwear was established in 1999, first opening in Mauldin, South Carolina. Harrison’s has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride themselves in being one of Carhartt’s premiere accounts and carries the largest selection of Carhartt products in the Carolina’s- at affordable prices. For more info, visit HarrisonsWorkwear.com.

“I really like Pocono, or the “Tricky Triangle” as they call it,” adds Clements. “It’s a great track to race because it challenges you, both as a driver and in how you set the car up. We unloaded pretty good last year, so with a little luck, we’ll do alright.”

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The The Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway will be broadcast on Fox, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN at 1pm ET on Saturday, June 10th.

FAST FACTS:

· The Pocono Green 250 will mark Jeremy’s 2nd NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Pocono Raceway..

· The Pocono Green 250 will be the ninth time this season RepairableVehicles.com, has served as primary sponsor of the #51 JCR Chevy Camaro SS

· Jeremy is currently 17th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drivers Points Standings

