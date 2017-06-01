Rick Ware Racing continues new initiative with Clemson University at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. – After a successful launch of their initiative to educate colleges and universities with the different spectacles available in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), Rick Ware Racing proudly announced today that the Clemson University colors will fly in Sunday’s Axalta 400 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

With the objective of working with colleges and / or universities to educate and experience NASCAR’s marketing abilities firsthand, the partnership with Clemson University is a new addition based on the exposure and feedback from last weekend’s partnership with East Carolina University.

Sporting the purple and gold Pirates colors last weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, the Thomasville, N.C.-based organization, the ECU colors will return for the Crown Royal presents the “Your Hero’s Name Here” 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23rd, followed by the final race of the regular season at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Sept. 9 for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Second-generation driver Cody Ware will get the nod to drive the team’s No. 51 Chevrolet SS for the second consecutive week and Ware’s race car will sponsor the 2016 Football National Champions logo on the hood.

The logo was designed by Jeff Kallin who now hails over the athletic department at Clemson.

“We’re appreciative of Rick Ware Racing offering this opportunity for tremendous exposure of our National Championship mark during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Pocono,” said Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich. “We look forward to seeing this great design on the track this weekend.”

As a bonus, the Clemson colors will also fly at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway during Bojangles’ Southern 500 weekend in September.

Team principal Rick Ware says seeing immediate exposure and value for their initiative is a good thing for not only his team but NASCAR too.

“The excitement surrounding not only this partnership with Clemson University but the project as a whole has been overwhelming,” said Ware. “We have never had so much excitement in our shop. To be able to run the Clemson colors and logos is great enough, but to have the National Champions logo on the hood just puts this over the top.

“We look forward to having Clemson aboard and will do our best to make them proud to be a part of this program.”

RWR marketing director Bryan Clodfelter says the team has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the initiative.

“This is a marketing program that allows universities and their supporters the opportunity to experience the many hands-on sectors that a NASCAR team has to offer,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier having Clemson University join us for two races and we are eager to unload this great looking race car at Pocono.

“We are also equally enthusiastic at the response we have had from many other great universities from all over the country and look forward to promoting their universities at other races on the NASCAR schedule.”

Rick Ware Racing will compete in their 12th Cup Series race of the season and first at Pocono’s Tricky Triangle on Sun., June 11.

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **