Smithley Rolls into Pocono
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 08, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Pocono Raceway preview
Pocono Green 250
Saturday, June 10
Race 11 of 33
Laps: 100
Miles: 250
LONG POND, Pa. – Garrett Smithley will race in his third NASCAR event at Pocono Raceway when Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race gets the green flag.
Smithley has driven in Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at the tough 2.5-mile track.
“Pocono is a great combination of a very fast track and one that has tough turns,” Smithley said. “All three turns are different, so you have to come up with a compromise that will make you fast all the way around the place. It’s a challenge.”
Smithley is 20th in Xfinity points entering the race.
Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday and the race at 1 p.m.