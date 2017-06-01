Smithley Rolls into Pocono

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Pocono Raceway preview

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

LONG POND, Pa. – Garrett Smithley will race in his third NASCAR event at Pocono Raceway when Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race gets the green flag.

Smithley has driven in Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at the tough 2.5-mile track.

“Pocono is a great combination of a very fast track and one that has tough turns,” Smithley said. “All three turns are different, so you have to come up with a compromise that will make you fast all the way around the place. It’s a challenge.”

Smithley is 20th in Xfinity points entering the race.

Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday and the race at 1 p.m.

