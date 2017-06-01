Chastain Riding with Momentum

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 4

Pocono Raceway preview

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

LONG POND, Pa. – After a big weekend at Dover International Speedway, Ross Chastain rolls into Pocono Raceway this week with momentum.

Chastain had fine runs in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Camping World Truck and Xfinity races at Dover.

On Saturday, he’ll drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in the Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race at Pocono.

Chastain has some positive history at the track known as the Tricky Triangle. He has driven in two Truck races at Pocono, finishing fifth in 2013 and 10th in 2012. He also has raced in an Xfinity event at the 2.5-mile track.

“Being in the Cup car last week at Dover really gave me a new look at driving and is going to help with the Xfinity program,” Chastain said. “I’m hoping we can keep things moving along at Pocono, a place I really like.”

Pocono practice sessions are scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

