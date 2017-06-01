Rhodes Debuts at Pocono
by Official Release On Thu, Jun. 08, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Pocono Raceway preview
Pocono Green 250
Saturday, June 10
Race 11 of 33
Laps: 100
Miles: 250
LONG POND, Pa. – The Tricky Triangle has baffled more than a few drivers over the years.
Harrison Rhodes gets his first shot at Pocono Raceway in an Xfinity car in Saturday’s Pocono Green 250, a 100-lap chase around the triangular, fast track.
“I’m looking forward to racing there,” Rhodes said. “The track is super fast and has a lot of room for racing. It will be a big test for me, but I’m ready to roll.”
Rhodes sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the season’s 12th race.
Practice is scheduled at Pocono at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.