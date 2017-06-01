Rhodes Debuts at Pocono

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Pocono Raceway preview

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Race 11 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

LONG POND, Pa. – The Tricky Triangle has baffled more than a few drivers over the years.

Harrison Rhodes gets his first shot at Pocono Raceway in an Xfinity car in Saturday’s Pocono Green 250, a 100-lap chase around the triangular, fast track.

“I’m looking forward to racing there,” Rhodes said. “The track is super fast and has a lot of room for racing. It will be a big test for me, but I’m ready to roll.”

Rhodes sits 22nd in Xfinity driver points entering the season’s 12th race.

Practice is scheduled at Pocono at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

