Larson Fastest in First Cup Practice at Pocono

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 50.758 and a speed of 177.312 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 50.780 and a speed of 177.235 mph. Matt Kenseth was third in his No. 20 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 50.865 and a speed of 176.935 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 50.966 and a speed of 176.588 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 50.973 and a speed of 176.564 mph.

Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-10.

Trevor Bayne, who ran the 27th fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 168.195 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suffered engine problems after eight laps early in the session and changed motors. He’ll start from the tail-end of the field on Sunday.

