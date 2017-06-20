Kyle Busch fastest in final practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway. Photo: Tammyrae Benscoter/SpeedwayMedia.com

Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 51.305 and a speed of 175.421 mph. Brad Keselowski was second in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 51.345 and a speed of 175.285 mph. Kyle Larson was third in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 51.367 and a speed of 175.210 mph. Chase Elliott was fourth in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 51.406 and a speed of 175.077 mph. Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 51.414 and a speed of 175.050 mph.

Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.

Harvick posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 172.442 mph.

