Chastain 24th at Pocono

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 4

Pocono Raceway review

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Started: 24

Finished: 24

LONG POND, Pa. – Ross Chastain scored a 24th-place finish in Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain started 24th and raced with the lead pack much of the day. He finished on the lead lap and remained in 19th place in Xfinity driver points.

“We raced pretty well on a day in which there were limited cautions (only three for 15 laps),” Chastain said. “We hung in there with some of the faster cars on a tough track. We’d like a better finish, but we made some gains.”

Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier moved into the series point lead.

The series moves on to Michigan International Speedway for a June 17 race.

