Smithley parks with engine trouble

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Pocono Raceway review

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Started: 35

Finished: 35

LONG POND, Pa. – An engine problem sent Garrett Smithley to the garage with 15 laps remaining in Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Smithley finished 35th.

“Tough luck with the engine,” Smithley said. “We were a handful of laps away from bringing it home. Just bad luck.”

Smithley is 21st in Xfinity driver points.

Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski won the race. Justin Allgaier moved past Elliott Sadler into the Xfinity point lead.

Michigan International Speedway will host the next Xfinity race June 17.

