Rhodes sidelined with clutch issue

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Pocono Raceway review

Pocono Green 250

Saturday, June 10

Started: 27

Finished: 37

LONG POND, Pa. – A clutch problem forced Harrison Rhodes to park his No. 01 Chevrolet halfway through Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Rhodes completed 49 of the race’s 100 laps and finished 37th.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get to finish, but our car ran pretty well,” Rhodes said. “We’ll come back strong at Michigan next week.”

Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier moved into the point lead.

The series races next June 17 at Michigan International Speedway.

