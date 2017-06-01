RCR NXS Post Race Report – Pocono Green 250

Mid-Race Spin Costs Richmond/Menards Chevrolet Top-10 Finish

“I’m not really sure what happened when I spun there on lap 49. I was coming off of Turn 2 and I think I just got pretty loose. I really hate it for these guys on the Richmond / Menards team. They gave me a really fast race car that was obvious they put a lot of hard work into. Our long-run speed was pretty solid and I thought we had a top-five car. I’m glad I’m back in the No. 2 car next weekend in Michigan because we definitely have shown speed in our race cars.”

– Paul Menard

Top-10 Finish for Ty Dillon in the Rheem Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway

“We definitely had a faster No. 3 Rheem Chevrolet than what the final leaderboard shows. Today was just driver error. I missed my mark through the Tunnel Turn during qualifying and then got us a pit road speeding penalty during the race. I’m disappointed in myself because we probably had a shot to finish up in the top five; we were so fast in practice. We just really needed track position and it was so hard to get today. But, we’ll take our eighth-place finish and move on to look ahead at Michigan next week. It’s gives me confidence to know that we have speed in our Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Ends Solid Weekend at Pocono Raceway with Top-10 Finish in Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet

“I was really proud of how everyone on this No. 21 Blue Gate Bank team performed all weekend. This was probably the second or third weekend all year that we unloaded and from our first run we were able to make improvements in practice and got our car driving better and better, and got more speed out of it. That was a plus.We were too free to start the race and that made it challenging to take off and really compete. Crew chief Danny Stockman did a great job of getting us off sequence on pit road coming to get our last set of tires. That gave us the opportunity to drive back up there and get a few spots. I felt like we were maybe half a car-length away from clearing one guy that would have given us three or four spots really quick. We would’ve been able to go up and race inside the top five. It didn’t work out, but I feel like we have a top-five car there at the end of the run. With circumstances – restarts here are always wild – it just didn’t work out. I’m just proud of the effort of these guys and we’ll roll on to Michigan.”

– Daniel Hemric

Late-Race Tire Blowout Ends Brandon Jones’ Day Early at Pocono Raceway

“I just can’t believe how terrible of luck we have with this No. 33 team. Our Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro was doing well all day, and we had our pit strategy playing out to where we would secure a great finish if we could make it cleanly through the race. I don’t know why the tire blew out, but I felt the steering wheel start shaking with just those handful of laps remaining. As soon as I realized what it was and reported the tire going down to my team, it was too late and I made contact with the inside wall of Turn 1. We had a great day going, but once again it just didn’t pan out. Our luck has to turn around sometime soon.”

– Brandon Jones

Bold Pit Strategy Leads to Sixth-Place Finish for Brendan Gaughan and South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

“Shane Wilson can sure call a race. We’ll take this sixth-place finish and keep on digging. Normally, the summer stretch is when Shane and I have done our best, so we started it off right this weekend and we’ll just try to keep this momentum. It was just a really nice job by the guys on this No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team. The pit crew had great stops when we needed them. They gained spots all day and got us in the top five with great works on pit road. Shane is great at strategy. He took a car that was probably a ninth or 10th-place car and put us in a position to fight for a top-five finish.”

– Brendan Gaughan

