Weber Renews Partnership with Ben Kennedy at Michigan International Speedway

Statesville, N.C. (June 12, 2017) – Ben Kennedy and GMS Racing announced today that Weber, the world’s premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills, grilling accessories and other outdoor room products, will serve as primary sponsor on the No. 96 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) on June 17th.

Kennedy has made three starts at the two-mile track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), but this event will mark Kennedys first NXS start.

“Having Weber Grills back on board while making the step up into the [NASCAR] XFINITY Series is awesome,” said Ben Kennedy. “They are a great company to be in partner with and they fit right in with the NASCAR tailgate community. I hope we can bring more fans attention to the Weber brand and see the campgrounds filled with their products at the races.”

Weber served as primary sponsor for Kennedy in two races in his 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) campaign with GMS Racing.

“We are excited to renew this partnership with Ben Kennedy and GMS Racing,” said Kim Lefko, CMO Weber-Stephen Products LLC. “Michigan (International Speedway) seemed like the perfect event and Ben is a remarkable young man and a talented driver. He represents our brand in a great way and connects with NASCAR fans in the infields, campgrounds and backyards.”

Great gifts for tailgating Dad’s everywhere include the Weber iGrill app connected thermometers, or the all new Weber Briquettes- 100% all natural hardwood with no fillers. Visit weber.com today to find about all that Weber has to offer.

“As Father’s Day is fast approaching, we tip our hat to father’s, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers everywhere and hope that everyone fires up the grill, turns on the race, and celebrates Dad’s everywhere.” Said Kim Lefko.

The No. 96 Weber Chevrolet Camaro will take to the track at MIS with live coverage on FS1 and MRN radio Saturday, June 17 at 1:30pm.

ABOUT WEBER:

Weber-Stephen Products LLC, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills, grilling accessories and other outdoor room products. In 1952, founder George Stephen sparked a backyard revolution with his invention of the Weber ® kettle. More than 60 years later, the privately-held company remains the industry leader with its Weber®, Weber Q®, and iGrill™ brands. As a leading exporter of grills, Weber brand products are sold worldwide at select home centers, hardware stores, department stores, patio stores, and other retail outlets. Weber has the strongest consumer outreach program in the industry with its Weber Grill-Line SM (1-800- GRILL-OUT ® ); Weber’s On The Grill ™ mobile application; and a content-rich website with grilling tips, techniques, and original Weber recipes at www.weber.com ® . Weber can also be followed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/weberbbq) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/webergrills).

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

