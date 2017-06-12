LEGENDARY COUNTRY MUSIC ICONS THE OAK RIDGE BOYS TO PERFORM BOJANGLES’ SOUTHERN 500 NATIONAL ANTHEM

Tweet Photo courtesy of The Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys’ performance, teamed with Bret Michaels concert, make Darlington Raceway’s pre-race ceremonies a fun throwback celebration of the 1985-89 time period

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (June 12, 2017) – County music icons The Oak Ridge Boys will participate in Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback weekend by performing the National Anthem for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3.

The multi-platinum recording artists, who have been performing together for four decades, had many hits in the 1985-89 era the track is celebrating with its throwback platform this season.

“We are honored beyond words to be invited to sing our National Anthem at Darlington Raceway’s famed Bojangles’ Southern 500 race weekend,” said Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall. “We’ve performed the anthem at many major sporting events over the years, and this performance will rank right up there as one of the highlights. Darlington Raceway is a legendary track in NASCAR and we’re excited to be part of their throwback weekend. We are also stoked about seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in one of his last races. We all love #88.”

The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The group’s four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have spawned dozens of country hits, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. Duane Allen, Richard Sterban, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden comprise one of country’s truly legendary acts, with a string of hits that includes the Country-Pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Gonna Take A Lot Of River and many others.

The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and has had more than a dozen national number one singles and over 30 Top-10 hits. They currently perform more than 150 shows each year at theaters, fairs, and festivals across the U.S. and Canada.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ anthem performance adds yet another element to already exciting pre-race festivities celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport. They will join iconic Poison front-man Bret Michaels, who will be performing the pre-race concert for the 68th running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500.

“It’s truly an honor to have The Oak Ridge Boys perform our Bojangles’ Southern 500 National Anthem,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “The Oak Ridge Boys are a legendary group and we are pleased to add their anthem performance to an already exciting throwback celebration of the 1985-89 era of our sport. The Oak Ridge Boys, teamed with a pre-race concert by Bret Michaels, will be a race day fans won’t want to miss.”

Fans have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Bret Michaels concert from the front of the pre-race stage. In addition to the purchase of a Bojangles’ Southern 500 grandstand ticket, a pre-race access pass may be purchased for an additional $50. This pass will not only give fans stage front access for the concert, but will also include an up close view of the Monster Energy Series drivers as they are introduced to the crowd.

ABOUT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is the The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

