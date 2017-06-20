TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY BEGINS CASTING CALL FOR FANS THAT ATTENDED EARNHARDT JR.’S FIRST CAREER CUP WIN IN 2000

Fans With Best Stories To Return For Final Casting Call July 1 With Opportunity To Be Featured In Speedway Marketing Content For November’s AAA Texas 500

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 12, 2017) – Texas Motor Speedway is launching a casting call beginning today for race fans that attended Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first career Cup win that came at this world-renowned motorsports facility on April 2, 2000.

With Earnhardt Jr. scheduled to retire at the close of this season, Texas Motor Speedway is building its marketing campaign for the NASCAR superstar’s final visit to Dallas/Fort Worth for the Nov. 2-5 AAA Texas 500 tripleheader weekend. The plan includes identifying fans that were at Texas Motor Speedway the day Earnhardt Jr. recorded his first Cup win in the DIRECTV 500 and have them share their stories about that historic day.

Those fans and their stories could be part of the video content Texas Motor Speedway will feature in national and local television commercials, on the world’s largest TV situated at the speedway known as “Big Hoss” and social media, among the various media platforms.

Interested fans must pre-register at www.texasmotorspeedway.com with their information and stories to be eligible for the final casting call.

Texas Motor Speedway will notify those who have advanced to the final casting call that will be held Saturday, July 1, between 1-4 p.m. CT on the ninth floor of The Speedway Club building.

