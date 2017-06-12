NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Review: Texas Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( June 12, 2017 ) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) veteran, Timothy Peters joined MDM Motorsports on Friday for the – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) veteran, Timothy Peters joined MDM Motorsportsfor the winstarononlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas). Peters and the No. 99 Metabo Chevrolet Silverado finished the evening with a 13th-place finish, but not without a wild ride in the final laps of the race.

Peters was reunited with his good friend and former crew chief Shane Huffman over the weekend, as Huffman called the shots atop the No. 99 pit box. The pair used Thursday’s three NCWTS practice sessions to work on the handling of the Metabo Chevrolet Silverado. After qualifying efforts on Friday , Peters started the race from the 14th position. He ran inside the top-15 for the entirety of the event, working his way inside the top-10 on multiple occasions. Coming to the white flag, contact with another race truck sent Peters spinning through the grass and ultimately upside down, in a violent, multi-truck crash. The veteran driver was uninjured and was credited with a 13th-place finish.

Metabo Corporation, a leading international manufacturer of professional grade handheld power tools and accessories for industrial, construction and welding applications, has long been involved in NASCAR, but this week marked the first time the company assumed the primary sponsorship role on a NCWTS entry. The relationship started as a business-to-business opportunity with Precon Marine, Inc., the Chesapeake, Va.-based marine construction company owned by MDM Motorsports principals Matthew Miller and Douglas Fuller. Together with managing partner Mark McFarland, a long-time competitor in NASCAR’s major touring series, the trio makes up the foundation of MDM Motorsports.

“I can’t thank Metabo enough for coming onboard with us,” Peters said. “It was fun to work with Shane (Huffman) again, and get into a rhythm this weekend. Thank you MDM Motorsports for building a safe truck, the guys worked hard and we were gaining on it all race long. We’ll rebound, and get them at Gateway.”

The NCWTS will head to Gateway Motorsports Park located in Madison, Ill., on Saturday, June 17 , for the running of the Drivin’ for Linemen 200.

