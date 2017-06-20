GMS Racing NCWTS Gateway Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Stats

5 starts, 5 top-5s, 5 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 107, which was raced last year at Gateway to a fourth-place finish. The No. 21 team also utilized it in 2016 at Martinsville-1, New Hampshire and Phoenix. This is the first time this chassis will be

used in 2017.

– Following an eighth-place result at Texas Motor Speedway, Sauter now holds claim to six top-10s and five top-fives in the first seven races. His only finish outside of the top-10 came at Daytona International Speedway, where he was caught up in a last lap incident and relegated to a 15th-place finish.

– Sauter leads the driver championship point standings by 40 points over Christopher Bell.

Quote

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Gateway. It’s certainly not an easy track by any means, but for whatever reason I’ve had a lot of success there. Having a win takes a little bit of pressure off of our team, but with that being said, I’d feel even more comfortable with a few more before we reach the playoffs. I can’t say enough about the work that everyone at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication puts in to get these trucks running as well as they are. Because of that, I think you’ll see a lot more from GMS as a whole this season, not just the 21 team.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Kingman Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Stats

1 start in 2016. Started 15th, finished 21st.

Additional Info

– The No. 24 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 115, the same chassis Haley raced at Martinsville Speedway earlier this year. He ran as high as sixth place before getting caught in the back of the field late in the race following an unscheduled stop.

– Haley earned his third top-10 of the season at Texas Motor Speedway in just his fifth start and sits 16th in the driver championship point standings.

Quote

“Gateway is one of the trickier tracks we go to; turns one and two are sharp with a long, sweeping three and four. Usually you can get the set up figured out at one end but you’ll wind up being tight in the other. It’ll be tough to work out a perfect balance. We’re just going to have to stay a step ahead of the track all weekend and capitalize on the positive momentum we’re carrying over from Texas.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Kiklos Chevrolet Silverado

Gateway Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.114 this weekend. Kaz raced this chassis earlier this season at Martinsville where he qualified 11th and finished 15th. Ben Kennedy also used this chassis six times last season in route to five top-10s, including his win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

– After a 10th-place finish at Texas, Kaz is currently eighth in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I’m really excited for Gateway (Motorsports Park). It’s a neat little track. I got to run it last year in a truck and finished eighth. That was one of my favorite tracks that I got to run. Each end of the track has slightly different banking, one has curbing and one really doesn’t. You’re basically driving each end like it’s its own track. It’s a challenge for setup but at the same time, that’s what makes it interesting to drive.”



ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **