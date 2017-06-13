Lucas Nelson & Promise of The Real to headline NASCAR weekend entertainment at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 13, 2017) – Watkins Glen International announced today that Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real will headline its Friday Fan Fest concert and weekend entertainment offerings during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, August 3-6, 2017.

Nelson, son of legendary American musician Willie Nelson, has been the frontman of “POTR” since its formation in 2008. The band released its third studio album, Something Real, on March 11, 2016, offering the latest installment of what the group calls “cowboy hippie surf rock”.

Fans with a weekend ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at The Glen will be admitted to Friday’s concert, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. just after the conclusion of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race late Friday afternoon. Syracuse, New York’s Savannah Harmon Band will open the show.

Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real have been featured on several late-night programs, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, and are currently on tour while appearing at revered festivals and venues such as the Bonnaroo Music Festival, Mountain Jam, New York City’s Beacon Theater, and Austin City Limits.

“Watkins Glen International fans are in for a treat with Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real headlining our Monster Energy Fan Fest,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We have some very exciting surprises planned for this popular event leading up to Sunday’s running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at The Glen.”

The entertainment continues on Saturday night following the conclusion of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Zippo 200, with Small Town Shadetaking to the Gate 7 stage at 7:00 p.m., located near the Riesbeck grandstand. Also at 7, Kimber Lane will appear in Gate 1. Fans can expect both shows to feature the best of today’s country music hits.

For more information and to purchase your tickets to catch the action of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, NASCAR XFINITY Series, and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at America’s “Best NASCAR Track” from Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 6th, log on towww.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE

