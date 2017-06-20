Truex Jr.’s Winning Blue Car Returns to Action
by Official Release On Tue, Jun. 13, 2017
DENVER, Colo. (June 13, 2017) – The primary paint scheme on Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been a good luck charm for the Furniture Row Racing driver.
Lansing, Mich.-based Auto-Owners Insurance will have the primary sponsorship featuring the blue schematic which has enjoyed success in its four races with Furniture Row Racing. The record includes two wins, four top 10s and a pole.
Truex’s victories in the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota were at last year’s Southern 500 in Darlington, S.C. and at this year’s race at Kansas Speedway. He also captured the pole and finished seventh in last year’s fall race in Martinsville, Va. and was eighth in last year’s Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.
“We’ve had nothing but success with the blue Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota and I am looking for more of the same at Michigan this weekend,” said Truex.
Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at the 2-mile oval will be the second of six races that Auto-Owners Insurance will be the primary sponsor on Truex’s Toyota in 2017.
Truex’s win at Kansas Speedway started a streak of four consecutive top 10s. Following his Kansas victory he went on to finish third in both the Charlotte and Dover races and sixth in last Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway. His recent performances have vaulted him to the top of the driver point standings.
“I think team morale is good, everybody’s having a good time and enjoying themselves,” said Truex. “They work so hard that it’s nice when it pays off and it continues to motivate the team to keep pushing. When they see results with the effort they put in then it pushes them to go even harder. We’ve got a great bunch of guys from top to bottom. I think they’re enjoying themselves as well and that’s always a big thing.”
Regarding the upcoming Michigan race Truex said, “Looking forward to that, it’s another place where I have some good fishing holes. I’m serious. Fishing just helps keep the stress level down and lets me focus on driving and lets the team focus on the cars. Michigan should be interesting. Last year we ran this low downforce package there so we have a little bit more history than most of the tracks we’ve been to this year so we’ll just see what it brings. Such a fast track and definitely different from anywhere we go so it should be fun.”
After claiming two third-place finishes at Michigan in 2015, Truex’s finishes slipped in 2016 with results of 12th and 20th.
No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2017
Front-tire changer
Chris Taylor, West Plains, Mo.
Front-tire carrier
Chris Hall, Springfield, Mo.
Rear-tire changer
Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL
Rear-tire carrier
Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C.
Jackman
Bailey Walker, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Gasman
Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio
No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2017
President
Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.
Crew Chief
Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada
Car Chief
Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas
Ass’t Car Chief
Greg Emmer, Allenton, Wis.
Race Engineers
Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.
Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia
Engine Tuner
Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb.
Engine Engineer
Jon Grove, Mandurah, Australia
Engine Builder
Toyota Racing Development (TRD)
Spotter
Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C.
Shock Specialist
Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio
Tire Specialist
Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md.
Front-End Mechanic
Nino Venezia, Philadelphia
Rear-End Mechanic
Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y.
IT Support
Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah
Pit Support
Ed Watkins, Richmond, Va.
Transportation
Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Roger Pritchard, Hutchinson, Kan. Henry Benfield, Statesville, N.C.