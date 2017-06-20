GMS Racing NXS Michigan Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Michigan Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Michigan International Speedway.

Additional Info

– The No. 23 team will utilize Hendrick Motorsports Chassis No. 212; Gallagher drove this chassis this season at Auto Club Speedway (Start: 18th /Finish: 19th).

Quote

“I have always enjoyed going to Michigan (International Speedway). The track has really started to age and take some character. With it being in Michigan there is going to be some weathering elements that are going to help that. Even though it’s still a fairly new track, the groove is actually widening out considerably. It hasn’t gotten bumpy which is nice and it’s still glass smooth. It’s great racing there and I think we will have ourselves a good little car.”

Ben Kennedy

No. 96 Weber Chevrolet Camaro

Michigan Stats

Kennedy will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Michigan International Speedway

Additional Info

– The No. 96 crew will utilize a new Hendrick Motorsports chassis No. 218.

Quote

“I’m really looking forward to going to Michigan (International Speedway) with the No. 96 GMS Racing team. Michigan is really fast and it’s really wide so there is a lot of opportunities to move around and pass which makes great racing. We will have Weber on board this weekend. I hope we can unload fast and grab a strong finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

